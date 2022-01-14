Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury captures moguls silver for 8th World Cup medal of season
Reigning Olympic champ reaches podium for 2nd straight day at Deer Valley
Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury has collected yet another World Cup medal, taking silver in men's moguls in Deer Valley, Utah, on Friday.
Kingsbury finished with 82.84 points, just behind Ikuma Horishima of Japan, who scored 84.04. Sweden's Walter Wallberg came in third with 79.62 points.
Quebec City's Laurent Dumais finished 8th, followed by Brendan Kelly of Pemberton, B.C., in 9th and Gabriel Dufresne of Joliette, Que., in 10th.
It was Kingsbury's second medal in two days, coming after he made his 100th World Cup podium appearance Thursday with a gold-medal performance.
The 29-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., has eight World Cup medals this season, including six gold.
He is the reigning Olympic champion in men's moguls and will be a favourite when he heads to his third Winter Games in Beijing next month.
