Kingsbury defeats rival Horishima to win men's moguls World Cup season opener
Reigning Olympic silver medallist collects 84.50 points on 2nd run in Finland
Reigning Olympic silver medallist Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., opened the men's moguls season with his 75th World Cup victory on Saturday in Ruka, Finland.
Kingsbury collected 84.50 points on his second and final run to beat his Japanese rival Ikuma Horishima, who scored 80.48. Matt Graham of Australia was third with 80.12.
Gabriel Dufresne, the only other Canadian in the competition, placed 11th (75.24) in his 54th World Cup appearance.
Kingsbury qualified first for the finals with a 79.06-point performance before posting 83.36 in his opening run.
Kingsbury's six world championship gold medals and 10 overall World Cup titles are records becoming virtually untouchable as he gears up to add to them this season.
The 30-year-old won Olympic gold in 2018, silver in 2014 and silver again last February in Beijing.
WATCH | Kingsbury collects 2022 Olympic silver in Beijing:
