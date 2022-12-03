Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New

Kingsbury defeats rival Horishima to win men's moguls World Cup season opener

Reigning Olympic silver medallist Mikael Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., opened the men's moguls season with his 75th World Cup victory, defeating Ikuma Horishima on Saturday in Ruka, Finland.

Reigning Olympic silver medallist collects 84.50 points on 2nd run in Finland

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury began the 2022-23 World Cup campaign in familiar territory on Saturday, winning for the 75th time on the men's moguls circuit. He beat rival Ikuma Horishima of Japan and Australia's Matt Graham. (Rick Bowmer/Associated Press/File)

Reigning Olympic silver medallist Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., opened the men's moguls season with his 75th World Cup victory on Saturday in Ruka, Finland.

Kingsbury collected 84.50 points on his second and final run to beat his Japanese rival Ikuma Horishima, who scored 80.48. Matt Graham of Australia was third with 80.12.

Gabriel Dufresne, the only other Canadian in the competition, placed 11th (75.24) in his 54th World Cup appearance.

Kingsbury qualified first for the finals with a 79.06-point performance before posting 83.36 in his opening run.

Kingsbury's six world championship gold medals and 10 overall World Cup titles are records becoming virtually untouchable as he gears up to add to them this season.

The 30-year-old won Olympic gold in 2018, silver in 2014 and silver again last February in Beijing.

WATCH | Kingsbury collects 2022 Olympic silver in Beijing:

Kingsbury settles for moguls silver after Wallberg closes strong

10 months ago
Duration 5:08
Canadian Mikael Kingsbury was poised to repeat as Olympic moguls champion, but Sweden's Walter Wallberg took gold with the final run.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now