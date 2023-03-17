Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New

Kingsbury cements World Cup moguls title with gold in Almaty

Mikaël Kingsbury is on top of the moguls mountain once again.The 30-year-old freestyle skier from Deux-Montagnes, Que., had already locked up the moguls and overall Crystal Globes, and navigated the World Cup moguls course in Almaty, Kazakhstan, en route to a gold medal on Friday.

Canadian can finish season sweep with dual moguls, overall titles on Saturday

CBC Sports ·
A male skier crouches down low as he goes over a mogul.
Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury, shown in this January 2023 file photo, won the season's final moguls event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Friday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Mikaël Kingsbury is on top of the moguls mountain once again.

The 30-year-old freestyle skier from Deux-Montagnes, Que., navigated the course in Almaty, Kazakhstan, en route to a gold medal on Friday.

Kingsbury (85.67) was joined on the podium by Kazakhstan's Pavel Kolmakov (78.72), and Australia's Matt Graham (78.42).

Prior to the race, Kingsbury had already clinched the moguls discipline title, as well as the overall title. One Crystal Globe is still up for grabs this weekend.

Kingsbury will look to claim the dual moguls season title when he compete's in the season's final event on Saturday. That competition will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app, and on CBC Gem.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now