Mikaël Kingsbury is on top of the moguls mountain once again.

The 30-year-old freestyle skier from Deux-Montagnes, Que., navigated the course in Almaty, Kazakhstan, en route to a gold medal on Friday.

Kingsbury (85.67) was joined on the podium by Kazakhstan's Pavel Kolmakov (78.72), and Australia's Matt Graham (78.42).

Prior to the race, Kingsbury had already clinched the moguls discipline title, as well as the overall title. One Crystal Globe is still up for grabs this weekend.

Kingsbury will look to claim the dual moguls season title when he compete's in the season's final event on Saturday. That competition will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app, and on CBC Gem.