Kingsbury cements World Cup moguls title with gold in Almaty
Mikaël Kingsbury is on top of the moguls mountain once again.The 30-year-old freestyle skier from Deux-Montagnes, Que., had already locked up the moguls and overall Crystal Globes, and navigated the World Cup moguls course in Almaty, Kazakhstan, en route to a gold medal on Friday.
Canadian can finish season sweep with dual moguls, overall titles on Saturday
The 30-year-old freestyle skier from Deux-Montagnes, Que., navigated the course in Almaty, Kazakhstan, en route to a gold medal on Friday.
Kingsbury (85.67) was joined on the podium by Kazakhstan's Pavel Kolmakov (78.72), and Australia's Matt Graham (78.42).
Prior to the race, Kingsbury had already clinched the moguls discipline title, as well as the overall title. One Crystal Globe is still up for grabs this weekend.
Kingsbury will look to claim the dual moguls season title when he compete's in the season's final event on Saturday. That competition will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app, and on CBC Gem.
