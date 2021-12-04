Mikaël Kingsbury captures moguls gold medal to open World Cup season

Make it 66 career moguls victories on the World Cup circuit for Mikaël Kingsbury.

The reigning Olympic and world champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que., topped the field of 61 finishers at Saturday's season-opening event, scoring 82.99 points in Ruka, Finland.

It was a much more enjoyable day for the 29-year-old after he fractured his T4 and T5 vertebrae in his back on Nov. 29, 2020, while training ahead of the season opener in Ruka.

Pavel Kolmakov of Kazakhstan was second (82.10) in Saturday's competition while Japan's Ikoma Horishima (81.12) rounded out the medal podium.

Fellow Canadians Kerrian Chunlaud of Ste-Foy, Que., and Brenden Kelly of Pemberton, B.C., finished inside the top 20 in 17th and 18th, respectively, while Gabriel Dufresne of Joliette, Que., and Elliot Vaillancourt of Drummondville, Que., placed 25th and 36th.

In March, Kingsbury won the dual moguls event at the world championship, one day after capturing the moguls crown in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

WATCH | Kinsgbury discusses back injury: