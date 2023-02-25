Kingsbury makes moguls history with 4th world title, beating Australia's Matt Graham
Wallberg adds bronze to Olympic gold; Perrine Laffont repeats as women's champion
Mikaël Kingsbury is the first man or woman to win four moguls world titles after breaking a tie with Frenchman Edgar Grospiron on Saturday in Bakuriani, Georgia.
Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., scored 89.82 points to beat Australia's Matt Graham (88.90) and reigning Olympic champion Walter Wallberg (88.52) of Sweden.
A two-time Olympic medallist, Kingsbury has captured seven world gold, four more than any other man.
"I came here with no pressure because I told myself, you know, I've won six times at world championships, so why put pressure again?" Kingsbury, who also owns a record-tying three world titles in dual moguls, told reporters. The dual event makes its Olympic debut in 2026 in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.
In dual moguls two weeks ago, Kingsbury won his 79th World Cup gold, finishing second to Japan's Ikuma Horishima in in Valmalenco, Italy to strengthen his lead atop the World Cup standings to 68 points over Wallberg.
The World Cup moguls season concludes March 17-20 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
