Skip to Main Content
Freestyle Skiing·New

Mikaël Kingsbury 8th in Sweden after winning moguls gold to open World Cup season

Mikaël Kingsbury experienced rare defeat at the second moguls World Cup stop of the season on Saturday, failing to make the top-six final and placing eighth overall with a score of 81.16 in Idre Fjäll, Sweden.

Ikuma Horishima beats Canadian for 8th time, tops field of 15 finishers in Idre Fjäll

CBC Sports ·
Canadian moguls skier Mikael Kingsbury finished eighth in World Cup action on Saturday in Idre Fjäll, Sweden. Japan's Ikuma Horishima captured the event, defeating Kingsbury for an eighth time. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press/File)

Mikaël Kingsbury experienced rare defeat at the second moguls World Cup stop of the season on Saturday in Idre Fjäll, Sweden.

After topping a field of 61 finishers a week ago in Ruka, Finland, the reigning Olympic and world champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que., failed to make the top-six final and placed eighth overall with 81.16.

Japan's Ikuma Horishima stood atop the podium with a score of 86.71 followed by Frenchman Benjamin Cavet (85.68) while Russia's Nikita Andreev was third (82.66).

Gabriel Dufresne of Joliette, Que., and Kerrian Chunlaud of Ste-Foy, Que., were 13th and 15th among 15 finishers.

Before Saturday, Kingsbury's most recent loss in single moguls when not sidelined by injury was Feb. 6, 2020 at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.

It was the eighth time Horishima has beat the Canadian and first for Cavet.

The 29-year-old Kingsbury boasts 66 career victories on the World Cup circuit among his 94 trips to the medal podium.

Eyeing a 10th straight World Cup season title, he is expected to compete in the first dual moguls event of the season on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET.

WATCH | Kingsbury relieves some 'pressure' with season-opening win:

Mikaël Kingsbury wins 66th World Cup moguls gold medal in Ruka

7 days ago
Duration 3:30
Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., won his freestyle skiing record-extending 66th World Cup moguls gold medal in Ruka, Finland on Saturday. 3:30
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now