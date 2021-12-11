Mikaël Kingsbury 8th in Sweden after winning moguls gold to open World Cup season

Mikaël Kingsbury experienced rare defeat at the second moguls World Cup stop of the season on Saturday in Idre Fjäll, Sweden.

After topping a field of 61 finishers a week ago in Ruka, Finland, the reigning Olympic and world champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que., failed to make the top-six final and placed eighth overall with 81.16.

Japan's Ikuma Horishima stood atop the podium with a score of 86.71 followed by Frenchman Benjamin Cavet (85.68) while Russia's Nikita Andreev was third (82.66).

Gabriel Dufresne of Joliette, Que., and Kerrian Chunlaud of Ste-Foy, Que., were 13th and 15th among 15 finishers.

Before Saturday, Kingsbury's most recent loss in single moguls when not sidelined by injury was Feb. 6, 2020 at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.

It was the eighth time Horishima has beat the Canadian and first for Cavet.

The 29-year-old Kingsbury boasts 66 career victories on the World Cup circuit among his 94 trips to the medal podium.

Eyeing a 10th straight World Cup season title, he is expected to compete in the first dual moguls event of the season on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET.

