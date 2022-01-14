Canada's Mikael Kingsbury wins gold to earn 100th World Cup podium

Canada's Mikael Kingsbury climbed a World Cup podium for the 100th time Thursday, capturing gold in men's moguls.

The 29-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., finished first with a score of 83.28 points.

Japan's Ikuma Horishima (81.98) and Kosuke Sugimoto (79.02) took silver and bronze respectively.

"I'm really happy with my day. It's my fourth win in a row. The course here at Deer Valley is not easy. It's one of the toughest in the world, especially with the warm weather conditions today. The battle against Ikuma was a good one. It's nice to be on top of the track with him," said Kingsbury moments after his win.

Laurent Dumais of Quebec City finished 11th.

Mikael Kingsbury grabs moguls gold for 100th career World Cup podium Duration 3:36 The Canadian king of moguls adds another victory to his illustrious resume with another world-class, World Cup performance. 3:36

Thursday's win marked Kingsbury's seventh World Cup medal this season and his sixth gold.

He is the reigning Olympic champion in men's moguls and will head to his third Winter Games in Beijing next month.

