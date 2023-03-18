Kingsbury sweeps season titles with dual moguls gold in Almaty

Mikaël Kingsbury won the final dual moguls event of the World Cup season on Saturday in Almaty, Kazakhstan, sweeping to his third Crystal Globe of 2023 in the process.

The 30-year-old freestyle skier from Deux-Montagnes, Que., defeated Sweden's Walter Wallberg in the final to wrap up the dual moguls season title.

Mikael Kingsbury clinches dual moguls season title with gold medal Duration 3:16 The Canadian skier topped the podium in Almaty to nail down another Crystal Globe.

Kingsbury also won Friday's moguls competition, putting an exclamation mark on his moguls and overall title victories.

