Kingsbury sweeps season titles with dual moguls gold in Almaty

Mikaël Kingsbury won the final dual moguls event of the World Cup season on Saturday in Almaty, Kazakhstan, sweeping to his third Crystal Globe of 2023 in the process.

Canadian phenom also won moguls, overall titles

CBC Sports ·
A skier poses for a photograph while holding three Crystal Globe trophies.
Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., is shown in this 2022 file photo holding his Crystal Globes representing his moguls, dual moguls and overall World Cup titles. Kingsbury repeated the sweep in 2023. (Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old freestyle skier from Deux-Montagnes, Que., defeated Sweden's Walter Wallberg in the final to wrap up the dual moguls season title.

WATCH | Kingsbury cruises to dual moguls gold:

Mikael Kingsbury clinches dual moguls season title with gold medal

30 minutes ago
Duration 3:16
The Canadian skier topped the podium in Almaty to nail down another Crystal Globe.

Kingsbury also won Friday's moguls competition, putting an exclamation mark on his moguls and overall title victories.

WATCH | Full event replay: World Cup dual moguls:

FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup Almaty: Men's & Women's dual moguls

4 hours ago
Duration 1:45:14
Catch Canadian Mikael Kingsbury go after gold at the World Cup stop in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

