Kingsbury sweeps season titles with dual moguls gold in Almaty
Mikaël Kingsbury won the final dual moguls event of the World Cup season on Saturday in Almaty, Kazakhstan, sweeping to his third Crystal Globe of 2023 in the process.
Canadian phenom also won moguls, overall titles
Mikaël Kingsbury won the final dual moguls event of the World Cup season on Saturday in Almaty, Kazakhstan, sweeping to his third Crystal Globe of 2023 in the process.
The 30-year-old freestyle skier from Deux-Montagnes, Que., defeated Sweden's Walter Wallberg in the final to wrap up the dual moguls season title.
WATCH | Kingsbury cruises to dual moguls gold:
Kingsbury also won Friday's moguls competition, putting an exclamation mark on his moguls and overall title victories.
WATCH | Full event replay: World Cup dual moguls:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?