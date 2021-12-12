Mikaël Kingsbury takes dual moguls in Sweden for 67th World Cup medal
Canadian narrowly beats Japan's Ikuma Horishima, who won Saturday's moguls event
Mikaël Kingsbury is back in familiar surroundings atop the medal podium.
Competing in the dual moguls season opener on Sunday, the native of Deux-Montagnes, Que., scored 19.00 to beat Ikuma Horishima (16.00) in the big final a day after the Japanese athlete defeated the Canadian for the eighth time in the moguls event.
Kingsbury, 29, missed the top-six final Saturday and finished an uncharacteristic eighth at the World Cup event in Idre Fjäll.
The reigning Olympic and world champion has 67 World Cup victories for his career and 95 podium finishes.
Horishima's victory on Saturday was his eighth over Kingsbury, who is pursuing a 10th consecutive World Cup season title.
WATCH | Kingsbury prevails in big final of dual moguls season opener:
2018 Olympic silver medallist breaks collarbone
Australian skier Matt Graham has seen his hopes of a second Olympic medal-winning performance in Beijing in February suffer a serious blow after undergoing surgery for a broken collarbone.
Graham, who won moguls silver in Pyeongchang, South Korea, crashed during a training run in Idre Fjäll ahead of Saturday's competition.
The 27-year-old snapped two bones, according to Australian Associated Press, and will recuperate in Sydney after undergoing surgery in Sweden.
Graham had been in fourth place after qualifying but did not compete in the finals because of the crash.
With files from Reuters
