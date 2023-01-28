Canada's Megan Oldham lands 1st triple cork in women's events to claim X Games gold
21-year-old posts perfect score of 50 in 1st run with historic move
Megan Oldham made action sports history on Friday.
The 21-year-old Parry Sound, Ont., native landed the first triple cork in a women's ski or snowboard event in history en route to capturing the gold medal in the women's ski big air final at the X Games on Friday in Buttermilk Ski Area in Aspen, Colo.
Oldham earned a perfect score of 50 points with the leftside triple cork 1440 in her first run. The Canadian added a rightside double cork 1260 later to end up with a winning overall score of 91.
It was enough to edge France's Tess Ledeux and Great Britain's Kirsty Muir, who finished in second and third, respectively.
"It feels crazy to be a part of the huge push in progression right now, and being able to land a trick that has never been done before is a dream come true," said Oldham.
Megan Oldham 🇨🇦 wins gold in Women’s Ski Big Air at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/XGames?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#XGames</a> Aspen 2023! <a href="https://t.co/KKYhydVAfQ">pic.twitter.com/KKYhydVAfQ</a>—@XGames
