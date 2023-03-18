Megan Oldham picks up 2nd slopestyle World Cup medal of season, earning bronze
Canadian grabbed slopestyle silver, big air bronze at worlds earlier in season
Freestyle skier Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., scored 90.00 points in her opening run and held on for a bronze-medal finish in women's slopestyle at a World Cup event on Saturday in Tignes, France.
Sarah Hoefflin of Switzerland attempted to knock her Canadian opponent off the medal podium but came up short, scoring 84.25 for fourth place.
Hoefflin's teammate, Mathilde Gremaud, took the competition with a 96.25-point performance in the second of two runs, while Norway's Johanne Killi was a close second at 95.25.
Oldham also won a big air event in World Cup action on Dec. 16 at Copper Mountain in Colorado.
WATCH | Oldham holds off Swiss opponent for World Cup bronze:
She ended February with a standout effort for her second world championship medal, collecting silver after finishing 2-10ths of a point behind Gremaud. Oldham followed four days later with big air bronze. She also picked up bronze in her 2021 debut at worlds.
On Jan. 28 in Aspen, Colo., the 21-year-old Oldham made action sports history when she landed the first-ever triple cork in a women's ski or snowboard event on the way to winning an X Games gold medal in the ski big air final.
Oldham was a silver medallist the previous year in Aspen and fourth in big air at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Brynn Johnston (72.75) of Comox, B.C., and Calgary's Rylee Hackler (54.00) didn't advance from qualifying action.
In the men's field of 16, Evan McEachran of Oakville, Ont., and Max Moffatt of Guelph, Ont., finished 10th and 13h, respectively, with scores of 82.25 and 64.25. Calgary's Mark Hendrickson (77.25) didn't qualify for the final.
WATCH | Oldham earns slopestyle world silver medal:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?