Megan Oldham picks up 2nd slopestyle World Cup medal of season, earning bronze

Freestyle skier Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., scored 90.00 points in her opening run and held on for a bronze-medal finish in women's slopestyle at a World Cup event on Saturday in Tignes, France.

Sarah Hoefflin of Switzerland attempted to knock her Canadian opponent off the medal podium but came up short, scoring 84.25 for fourth place.

Hoefflin's teammate, Mathilde Gremaud, took the competition with a 96.25-point performance in the second of two runs, while Norway's Johanne Killi was a close second at 95.25.

Oldham also won a big air event in World Cup action on Dec. 16 at Copper Mountain in Colorado.

WATCH | Oldham holds off Swiss opponent for World Cup bronze:

Canada's Megan Oldham scores slopestyle bronze Duration 2:01 The native of Parry Sound, Ont. picked up her second World Cup podium finish of the season in Tignes.

She ended February with a standout effort for her second world championship medal, collecting silver after finishing 2-10ths of a point behind Gremaud. Oldham followed four days later with big air bronze. She also picked up bronze in her 2021 debut at worlds.

On Jan. 28 in Aspen, Colo., the 21-year-old Oldham made action sports history when she landed the first-ever triple cork in a women's ski or snowboard event on the way to winning an X Games gold medal in the ski big air final.

Oldham was a silver medallist the previous year in Aspen and fourth in big air at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Brynn Johnston (72.75) of Comox, B.C., and Calgary's Rylee Hackler (54.00) didn't advance from qualifying action.

In the men's field of 16, Evan McEachran of Oakville, Ont., and Max Moffatt of Guelph, Ont., finished 10th and 13h, respectively, with scores of 82.25 and 64.25. Calgary's Mark Hendrickson (77.25) didn't qualify for the final.

WATCH | Oldham earns slopestyle world silver medal: