Skier Max Moffatt claims slopestyle silver medal on 'dream day' in Austria
Teammate Megan Oldham top Canadian in women's event in 7th
Canadian freestyle skier Max Moffatt earned World Cup slopestyle silver Saturday.
The 23-year-old from Caledon, Ont., ranked sixth after his first run of the finals, but vaulted onto the podium on his second pass with a high degree of difficulty and a mistake-free rail section.
Moffatt finished second behind Norway's Birk Ruud and ahead of Ruud's teammate Ferdinand Dahl in third.
"There's not a lot of words to describe how I'm feeling right now," Moffatt said from Innsbruck, Austria in a Freestyle Canada statement.
"It's really been a dream day that I'll never forget.
"I felt really good today. No pressure, and my goal was to have fun, as always. In the end, honestly, everything went my way. I was able to execute all the manoeuvres I wanted and had my best run of the week. This bodes well for the rest of the season."
Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., was the top Canadian in women's slopestyle in seventh.
The Canadian team will compete in the next World Cup stop Dec. 3 in Steamboat Springs, Colo.
