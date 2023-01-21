Canada's Marion Thénault soars to World Cup aerials gold in Quebec
Canadian aerials skier Marion Thénault won gold on home soil at the World Cup event in Le Relais, Que., on Saturday.
Sherbrooke, Que., native won silver in World Cup opener in December
The 22-year-old recorded a final jump score of 96.23 to seal the win.
The Sherbrooke, Que., native won silver in the world cup opener in Ruka, Finland in December, as well as securing an individual top-10 finish at her Olympic debut last February.
More to come.
