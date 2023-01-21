Content
Canada's Marion Thénault soars to World Cup aerials gold in Quebec

Canadian aerials skier Marion Thénault won gold on home soil at the World Cup event in Le Relais, Que., on Saturday.

Sherbrooke, Que., native won silver in World Cup opener in December

A female skier gives a thumbs up gesture.
Canada's Marion Thenault, seen here at a world cup event in Finland in December, won world cup gold at the FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup aerial even in Le Relais, Que., on Saturday. (Twitter/@eurosport)

The Sherbrooke, Que., native won silver in the world cup opener in Ruka, Finland in December, as well as securing an individual top-10 finish at her Olympic debut last February.

More to come.

