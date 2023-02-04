Canada's Marion Thénault captures World Cup aerials silver at Deer Valley
Canadian freestyle skier Marion Thénault claimed silver in women's World Cup aerials on Friday at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.
Sherbrooke, Que., native finishes with final score of 97.99 from 2nd jump
The Sherbrooke, Que., native finished with a final score of 97.99 from her second jump.
Australia's Danielle Scott (115.20) struck gold, while China's Fanyu Kong grabbed bronze (94.11).
The 22-year-old Thenault won her second World Cup medal of the season, a gold medal, on Jan. 21 in Lac-Beauport, Que. She earned a silver medal to open the women's World Cup season in December in Ruka, Finland.
Thenault made her Olympic debut in Beijing in 2022, where she won bronze in mixed team aerials and placed seventh in the women's event.
The 2023 FIS freestyle ski and snowboard world championships begin Feb. 19 in Bakuriani, Georgia.
WATCH | Thénault captures World Cup silver at Deer Valley:
With files from CBC Sports
