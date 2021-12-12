Marielle Thompson returns to World Cup ski cross podium with bronze at Val Thorens

Marielle Thompson skied her way back onto a World Cup podium on Sunday.

The Canadian raced to a bronze medal at Val Thorens, France, in her first weekend of competition this season following recovery from a knee injury suffered late last season.

Sweden's Sandra Naeslund took gold, and Fanny Smith of Switzerland finished ahead of Thompson for the silver.

Canadian Britt Phalen, who took silver in yesterday's big final, finished just behind her teammate in the big final on Sunday, settling for fourth.

Fellow Canadian Tiana Gairns finished second in the small final, good for eighth overall.

On the men's side, Alex Fiva of Switzerland won gold while Canada's Reece Howden finished third in the men's small final, and seventh overall.

The Canadian ski cross team will next be in action in Arosa, Switzerland for races Dec. 13-15, including the only team event on the World Cup schedule.