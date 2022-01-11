Watch World Cup ski cross from Nakiska
Watch live coverage of the ski cross World Cup stop in Nakiska, Alta.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 2:15 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Cup ski cross event in Nakiska, Alta.
Coverage begins on Friday at 2:15 p.m. ET.
Return on Saturday for the second event on the Canadian course, beginning at 2:15 p.m. ET
You can read more about 2014 Olympic champion Marielle Thompson and her return from injury in this feature written by Vivek Jacob.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?