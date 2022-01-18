Watch World Cup ski cross from Sweden
Watch live coverage of the ski cross World Cup stop in Idre Fjall, Sweden.
Live coverage continues on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Cup ski cross event in Idre Fjall, Sweden.
Coverage continues on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET with the second event of the weekend.
You can read more about 2014 Olympic champion Marielle Thompson and her return from injury in this feature written by Vivek Jacob.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?