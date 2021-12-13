Watch World Cup ski cross from Switzerland
Watch live coverage of the ski cross World Cup stop in Arosa, Switzerland, beginning on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Cup ski cross event in Arosa, Switzerland.
Coverage begins on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. ET and on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET.
The Canadian ski cross team scored a pair of medals last weekend in Val Thorens, France, including a bronze won by Marielle Thompson. You can read more about the 2014 Olympic champion's return from injury in this feature written by Vivek Jacob.
Arosa's competition schedule also includes the only team event on the World Cup this season.
The Innichen, Italy, stop follows on Dec. 18-20, while the lone North American ski cross World Cup is scheduled for Jan. 13-14 in Nakiska, Alta.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?