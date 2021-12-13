Watch World Cup ski cross from Switzerland

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Cup ski cross event in Arosa, Switzerland.

Coverage begins on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. ET and on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET.

The Canadian ski cross team scored a pair of medals last weekend in Val Thorens, France, including a bronze won by Marielle Thompson. You can read more about the 2014 Olympic champion's return from injury in this feature written by Vivek Jacob.

Arosa's competition schedule also includes the only team event on the World Cup this season.

The Innichen, Italy, stop follows on Dec. 18-20, while the lone North American ski cross World Cup is scheduled for Jan. 13-14 in Nakiska, Alta.