Mikaël Kingsbury downs rival Horishima in dual moguls for World Cup season title

Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikaël Kingsbury completed his spectacular season Saturday with a victory in dual moguls, one day after taking the single moguls event in Megève, France.

Facing good friend and rival Ikuma Horishima in the final, Kingsbury scored a decisive victory after Horishima lost his balance on the second jump.

Kingsbury, who hails from Deux-Montagnes, Que., added Crystal Globes in dual moguls and overall moguls as World Cup season champion after securing his spot atop the moguls rankings on Friday.

"It's crazy. It was a great final," Kingsbury said in a statement released by Freestyle Canada. "I'm happy to finish the season on a high note and be 2-for-2 here in Megève, in front of this amazing crowd. I feel awesome."

WATCH | Kingsbury captures dual moguls day after winning single event:

Mikaël Kingsbury wins World Cup dual moguls competition Duration 4:37 Deux-Montagnes, Que.'s Mikaël Kingsbury finished 1st in the dual moguls event at the FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup Finals in Megeve, France. 4:37

On his way to Saturday's big final, the 29-year-old disposed of Finland's Severi Vierela, American Cole McDonald and Ludvig Fjallstrom of Sweden. Fjallstrom later defeated teammate Walter Wallberg in the final to take the bronze medal.

Gabriel Dufresne of Joliette, Que., won his first elimination heat Saturday against Martin Suire of France before Wallberg beat him.

'Strategy paid off'

Kingsbury gave a shout-out to his teammate.

"I'd like to thank my teammate Gabriel Dufresne. He told me I should go and switch to the red course, and the strategy paid off."

WATCH l Kingsbury captures 10th Crystal Globe in moguls:

Mikael Kingsbury secures 10th-career Crystal Globe in moguls Duration 2:19 The Canadian freestyle skier won by just 0.04 points at the World Cup Final event in Megeve, France on Friday. 2:19

Elliot Vaillancourt of Drummondville, Que., bowed out to Horishima in the round of 16 and placed 17th overall.

In the women's event, Perrine Laffont stood atop the medal podium for a second consecutive day. Jakara Anthony of Australia took silver while Jaelin Kauf of the United States earned bronze.

Montreal's Justine Dufour-Lapointe was top Canadian in ninth, followed by Valerie Gilbert of Saint-Adele (11th), Saskatoon's Maia Schwinghammer (12th) and Berkley Brown of Aurora, Ont. (13th).

Dufour-Lapointe's sister, Chloé, was 15th while Sofiane Gagnon of Whistler, B.C., placed 16th after a wipeout in her round of 16 race against Japan's Anri Kawamura.