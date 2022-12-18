Karker's gold highlights Canada's 4-medal day at freeski halfpipe World Cup at Copper Mountain

Canada stole the show at the season-opening freeski halfpipe World Cup at Copper Mountain in Colorado on Saturday, earning a double podium finish in both the women's and men's events.

Erin, Ont., native Rachael Karker captured gold in the women's event after earning a score of 89.50, finishing ahead of silver medallist Amy Fraser of Calgary (85.25).

Karker made her Olympic debut last February in Beijing, where she claimed halfpipe bronze.

WATCH | Karker wins freeski halfpipe gold at Copper Mountain: Ontario's Rachael Karker claims World Cup freeski halfpipe title at Copper Mountain Duration 1:25 Rachael Karker of Erin, Ont., wins the women's World Cup freeski halfpipe event with a score of 89.50.

Estonia's Kelly Sildaru rounded out the women's podium with bronze (82.00).

Dillan Glennie of Courtenay, B.C., also cracked the top five, finishing fifth with a score of 64.75.

WATCH | Fraser takes home silver in women's event: Calgary's Amy Fraser wins World Cup freeski halfpipe silver Duration 1:35 Freestyle skier Amy Fraser of Calgary finishes second in the World Cup women's halfpipe event in Colorado.

In Saturday's men's event, Calgary's Brendan MacKay (92.50) and Noah Bowman (91.00) won silver and bronze, respectively.

American Birk Irving topped the podium after finishing just ahead of MacKay with 93.75.

Simon d'Artois of Whistler, B.C., also qualified for the final, finishing 10th (35.00).

WATCH | MacKay captures silver: Canada's Brendan Mackay just misses halfpipe gold in Copper Mountain Duration 2:46 The Calgary native settled for silver after leading much of the men's freeski World Cup halfpipe event in Colorado.

The Copper Mountain event is the first of four freeski halfpipe World Cups this season.

Calgary will host a pair of competitions from Jan. 19-21, which will be followed by the final stop at Mammoth Mountain in California (Feb. 1-4).