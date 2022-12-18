Karker's gold highlights Canada's 4-medal day at freeski halfpipe World Cup at Copper Mountain
Canada's Amy Fraser, Brendan MacKay, Noah Bowman also reach podium in Colorado
Canada stole the show at the season-opening freeski halfpipe World Cup at Copper Mountain in Colorado on Saturday, earning a double podium finish in both the women's and men's events.
Erin, Ont., native Rachael Karker captured gold in the women's event after earning a score of 89.50, finishing ahead of silver medallist Amy Fraser of Calgary (85.25).
Karker made her Olympic debut last February in Beijing, where she claimed halfpipe bronze.
Estonia's Kelly Sildaru rounded out the women's podium with bronze (82.00).
Dillan Glennie of Courtenay, B.C., also cracked the top five, finishing fifth with a score of 64.75.
In Saturday's men's event, Calgary's Brendan MacKay (92.50) and Noah Bowman (91.00) won silver and bronze, respectively.
American Birk Irving topped the podium after finishing just ahead of MacKay with 93.75.
Simon d'Artois of Whistler, B.C., also qualified for the final, finishing 10th (35.00).
The Copper Mountain event is the first of four freeski halfpipe World Cups this season.
Calgary will host a pair of competitions from Jan. 19-21, which will be followed by the final stop at Mammoth Mountain in California (Feb. 1-4).
