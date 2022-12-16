Canada's Megan Oldham and Olivia Asselin shared the ski big air World Cup podium on Friday in Copper Mountain, Colo.

Oldham won the event and the gold medal was her first of the season, while the 18-year-old Asselin took bronze for her first career medal on the circuit.

Oldham, of Parry Sound, Ont., scored 176 points over her first two runs, which was enough to stand for top spot and allow her the 21-year-old the last to exit the start gate – a stress-free final jump.

Asselin rebounded from a tough first run to total 169 points over her final two attempts and leap onto the podium.

Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud, the reigning Olympic bronze medallist, took the silver medal with 172 points.

For Oldham, it's a step in the right direction after placing fourth in the event at the Beijing Olympics despite entering as the top qualifier. The 21-year-old also finished fourth in big air at the 2021 world championships, where she also secured bronze in slopestyle.

The Canadian has taken big air silver and slopestyle bronze at each of the past two Winter X Games.

She placed eighth in her first big air World Cup of the season in Switzerland in October.

Asselin, meanwhile, entered with a previous World Cup career-best of fourth place at Mammoth Mountain, Calif., last season.

She qualified for two finals at the Olympics, placing eighth in big air and 11th in slopestyle.

Live coverage from Copper Mountain continues with the snowboard halfpipe event at 3 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.