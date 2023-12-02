Canada's Édouard Therriault skis to big air World Cup silver in Beijing

Édouard Therriault of Lorraine, Que., captured a silver medal in a men's freestyle skiing big air World Cup event Saturday in Beijing.

The 20-year-old Canadian Olympian posted a score of 181.75 points to finish behind Alexander Hall of the U.S., who tallied 182.

Switzerland's Andri Ragettli was third with 179.75.

Fellow Canadians Alexander Henderson (153) and Bruce Oldham (152.75) did not qualify for the final.

It's the first event of the season in the discipline for Therriault, who competed in slopestyle last week in Austria, and his second career World Cup medal, having won a bronze in 2022.