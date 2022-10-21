Canadian teen Noah Porter MacLennan soars to ski big air silver at World Cup opener
Canada's Olivia Asselin 4th in women's action, Megan Oldham 8th
Competing in his first-ever freestyle skiing World Cup big air final, Canada's Noah Porter MacLennan soared straight to the podium.
The 19-year-old won silver at the season-opening event in Chur, Switzerland, on Friday, placing only behind Olympic champion Birk Ruud of Norway.
Sitting in fourth place after two runs, Porter MacLennan knew he needed to throw something big down on his third and final jump — and he did just that, earning the top score of the round with an even 90 points.
The Ottawa native needed every bit of that score too, as his total of 180 placed him less than a point ahead of bronze medallist Troy Podmilsak of the U.S. (179.75) and fourth-place finisher Andri Ragettli of Switzerland (179.25).
WATCH | Porter MacLennan wins big air silver in Switzerland:
Ruud ran away with gold at 188.75 points. In a competition that only accounts for a skier's two best runs, the Norwegian had already clinched top spot before his third go.
Porter MacLennan placed fourth in big air at the 2019 junior world championships, but only competed in the discipline on the World Cup circuit once prior to Chur. He placed 41st at the Steamboat World Cup in April 2021.
That’s my little bro 😭😭😭 I’m lost for words the past 2 years he recovered several injuries and surgeries, look at him now, so proud of him! First World Cup finals and first World Cup medal! Just reminder everyone the sky is the limit <a href="https://t.co/ASdR5t9GUw">https://t.co/ASdR5t9GUw</a>—@itsJessiePM
Asselin 4th on women's side
In women's action, Canada's Olivia Asselin placed a distant fourth, failing to finish two of her three runs. The 18-year-old, who won big air bronze at the 2022 Winter X Games, scored 107.75 points, well back of bronze medallist Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland (170).
France's Tess Ledeux took top spot with 181 points, while Norway's Sandra Eie earned silver with a score of 170.75.
Canadian Megan Oldham, who was fourth in the event at the Beijing Olympics, missed her first two runs and didn't return for her third.
Live coverage of the Chur World Cup continues on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET with the men's and women's snowboard big air finals on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.
