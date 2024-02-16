Content
Calgary's Mackay, Fraser claim silver on home snow at freeski halfpipe World Cup

Calgary's Brendan Mackay and Amy Fraser both earned silver medals in front of a hometown crowd in freestyle ski halfpipe World Cup action on Thursday at Canada Olympic Park.

China's Eileen Gu, American Alex Ferreira capture gold at Canada Olympic Park

The Canadian Press ·
A male freestyle skier soars into the air while competing in a halfpipe competition.
Calgary's Brendan Mackay, pictured in 2023, finished second in front of a hometown crowd in the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe World Cup event on Thursday night at Canada Olympic Park. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Mackay finished with a top score of 94.25 in the men's competition.

American Alex Ferreira (96.50) claimed gold, while Finland's Jon Sallinen (92.00) grabbed bronze.

WATCH l Mackay earns silver before home crowd:

Calgary's Brendan Mackay wins World Cup silver on home snow

1 hour ago
Duration 1:49
Brendan Mackay claims halfpipe silver at the FIS Freestyle Skiing World Cup in his hometown of Calgary with a score of 94.25.

Fellow Calgarian Andrew Longino placed sixth in the event with a high score of 85.25.

Fraser had a top of score of 89.25 on the women's side.

China's Eileen Gu, the reigning Olympic champion, struck gold with 93.25. Great Britain's Zoe Atkin took bronze with a high score of 88.00.

Watch live coverage of the second freeski halfpipe World Cup in Calgary on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

WATCH l Fraser takes 2nd place behind reigning Olympic champ:

Calgary's Amy Fraser captures freeski halfpipe silver in front of home crowd

1 hour ago
Duration 2:03
Amy Fraser finishes second in the women's freestyle skiing World Cup halfpipe event in her hometown of Calgary with a score of 89.25.
