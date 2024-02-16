Calgary's Mackay, Fraser claim silver on home snow at freeski halfpipe World Cup

Calgary's Brendan Mackay and Amy Fraser both earned silver medals in front of a hometown crowd in freestyle ski halfpipe World Cup action on Thursday at Canada Olympic Park.

Mackay finished with a top score of 94.25 in the men's competition.

American Alex Ferreira (96.50) claimed gold, while Finland's Jon Sallinen (92.00) grabbed bronze.

Fellow Calgarian Andrew Longino placed sixth in the event with a high score of 85.25.

Fraser had a top of score of 89.25 on the women's side.

China's Eileen Gu, the reigning Olympic champion, struck gold with 93.25. Great Britain's Zoe Atkin took bronze with a high score of 88.00.

