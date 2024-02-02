Content
Canada's Amy Fraser awarded 1st World Cup gold after women's ski halfpipe final cancelled

Halifax native gets top spot with high score of 85.50 points in qualifying

The Canadian Press ·
A skier soars through the air.
Canada's Amy Fraser, seen above at the 2022 Olympics, was awarded gold at the ski halfpipe World Cup on Friday in California after the final was cancelled due to weather. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Canadian freestyle skier Amy Fraser won her first career World Cup gold in the halfpipe competition on Friday.

A severe snowstorm cancelled many of the World Cup events at Mammoth Mountain, Calif., including the women's halfpipe final.

The 28-year-old Fraser, who was born in Halifax but now lives in Calgary, was awarded gold due to her first-place showing in qualifying where she tallied 85.50 points.

Olympic champion Eileen Gu of China settled for second with 83.50 points, while Zoe Atkin won bronze with 82.50.

It was the same podium finish as last weekend's superpipe result at the X Games in Aspen, where Gu took gold, Atkin nabbed silver and Fraser claimed bronze.

It was Fraser's third career World Cup podium finish in halfpipe. She won bronze at China's Secret Garden in December, and silver in Colorado last season.

Dillan Glennie, of Courtenay, B.C., finished fifth on Friday with 80 points.

The World Cup snowboard slopestyle event scheduled for Friday at Mammoth Mountain was also cancelled.

