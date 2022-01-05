Watch World Cup moguls from Mont-Tremblant

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Cup moguls stop in Mont-Tremblant, Que.

Action begins on Friday at 2 p.m. ET, and resumes again on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury will be in action this weekend at Tremblant – read more about what motivates the Canadian moguls superstar in this feature written by Devin Heroux.

You can watch more moguls coverage by streaming Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca. Check your local listings for TV broadcast times.