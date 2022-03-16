Skip to Main Content
Live

Watch World Cup moguls from France

Watch live action from the final freestyle skiing World Cup moguls event of the season in Megeve, France.

Live coverage begins now

CBC Sports ·

Freestyle Skiing World Cup Final on CBC: Moguls - Megeve

2 hours ago
Live
Freestyle Skiing Moguls will be featured from Megeve, France. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the final World Cup moguls stop of the season in Megeve, France.

Live action begins now.

Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury will be in action looking to lock up yet another Crystal Globe as the overall champion.

Coverage returns on Saturday at 10:45 a.m. ET for the final dual moguls competition of the season.

You can watch more moguls coverage by streaming Road to the Olympic Games on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca. Check your local listings for TV broadcast times.

