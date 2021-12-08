Watch World Cup moguls from Sweden

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Cup moguls stop in Idre Fjall, Sweden.

Action begins on Saturday at 7 a.m. ET. Return on Sunday at 7 a.m. ET for the dual moguls competition.

Canadian moguls superstar Mikaël Kingsbury will return to the slopes a week after he captured gold in the first event of the World Cup season, in Ruka, Finland.

For more moguls coverage, stream Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.