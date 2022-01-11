Skip to Main Content
Watch World Cup moguls from Deer Valley

Watch live action from the freestyle skiing World Cup moguls event in Deer Valley, Utah.

Live coverage begins Thursday at 4 p.m. ET

Freestyle Skiing World Cup on CBC: Moguls - Deer Valley

31 minutes ago
The Freestyle Skiing World Cup will make its next stop at Deer Valley, Utah. Today the dynamic action of Moguls will be featured. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Cup moguls stop in Deer Valley, Utah.

Action begins on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, and continues on Friday at 4 p.m. ET

Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury will be in action – read more about what motivates the Canadian moguls superstar in this feature written by Devin Heroux.

You can watch more moguls coverage by streaming Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca. Check your local listings for TV broadcast times.

