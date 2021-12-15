Watch World Cup moguls from France

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Cup moguls stop in Alpe D'Huez, France.

Coverage begins on Friday at 6 a.m. ET, where Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury will look to rebound from an eighth-place singles finish in Idre Fjall, Sweden.

Action continues on Saturday at 8 a.m. ET with the dual moguls competition. Kingsbury will look to repeat his gold medal performance from Idre Fjall.

Read more about what motivates the Canadian moguls superstar even after seemingly winning all there is to win in his sport, in this feature written by Devin Heroux.