Canadian freestyle skier Rachael Karker secures 1st crystal globe with bronze at halfpipe World Cup finals

Canadian freestyle skier Rachael Karker secured the first crystal globe of her career on Friday at Mammoth Mountain, Calif., earning her fourth medal of the freeski halfpipe World Cup season.

The 25-year-old from Erin, Ont., finished atop the women's halfpipe World Cup standings with 320 points, one spot ahead of Calgary's Amy Fraser (216).

Karker claimed bronze at the halfpipe World Cup finals on Friday with 91.75 points, with the best score out of three runs determining the medallists.

China's Zhang Kexin topped the podium on the windy day by earning a score of 93.50, while Zoe Atkin of Great Britain took home silver after surpassing Karker by one point on her final run.

Fraser finished just off the podium behind Karker in fourth place with 87.25, while Dillan Glennie of Courtenay, B.C., was sixth (81.75).

WATCH | Canada's Karker claims World Cup halfpipe bronze:

Canada's Karker claims World Cup bronze medal Duration 1:47 Rachael Karker of Erin, Ont., captured world cup freeski halfpipe bronze at Mammoth, Mountain Friday.

Karker secured the crystal globe in the discipline after reaching the podium at all four freeski halfpipe World Cup stops this season, with gold at Copper Mountain, Colo., in December and two silver medals in Calgary last month. She won halfpipe bronze at the Beijing Olympics last year, and earned silver in the superpipe event at the X Games last weekend in Aspen, Colo.

Reigning Olympic and world champion Eileen Gu of China finished fourth in the women's halfpipe World Cup standings, one spot behind Zhang, after being unable to compete on Friday due to injury.

The 19-year-old Gu, who grew up in the U.S. but competes for her mom's homeland of China, suffered a bad ligament strain in her knee during practice for the X Games last weekend, forcing her to withdraw.

Calgary's Brendan Mackay won silver in the men's freeski halfpipe event on Friday with a score of 93.00, finishing one point behind crystal globe winner Birk Irving of the United States.

WATCH | Canada's Mackay soars to World Cup halfpipe silver:

Canada's Mackay captures World Cup silver medal Duration 2:32 Brendan Mackay of Calgary, Alta., claimed a silver world cup freeski halfpipe medal at Mammoth, Mountain Friday.

Three-time Olympic medallist David Wise of the U.S. claimed bronze (91.25).

Fellow Canadians Dylan Marineau (79.25), Andrew Longino (71.25) and Simon D'Artois (60.50) finished fifth, seventh and eighth, respectively.

Irving topped the men's halfpipe World Cup standings with 320 points, followed by Mackay with 272.

The 2023 FIS world championships begin Feb. 19 in Bakuriani, Georgia.