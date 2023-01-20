Canada picks up 3 medals at freeski halfpipe World Cup in Calgary
Reigning Olympic champion Eileen Gu of China wins women's event
Canada's Brendan Mackay and Simon d'Artois earned silver and bronze, respectively, in the men's freeski halfpipe World Cup on Thursday in Calgary.
Mackay finished with a score of 94.50, while d'Artois was close behind at 93.00.
Finland's Jon Sallinen claimed gold with a score of 96.00.
WATCH | Brendan Mackay wins silver in front of home crowd:
In the women's event, Canadian Rachael Karker grabbed silver with a score of 89.00.
China's Eileen Gu won gold finishing with a 95.00, while American Hanna Faulhaber took bronze (77.25).
Fellow Canadian Amy Fraser finished just off the podium in fourth place (74.75).
WATCH | Rachael Karker claims silver:
Gu didn't compete in December's season-opening World Cup at Copper Mountain, Colo., where Karker was victorious.
The American-born Gu hit international stardom in last year's Winter Olympics in Beijing where she won halfpipe and big air gold, as well as slopestyle silver for the host Chinese team.
Gu and Karker were first and second, respectively, in Thursday's qualifying.
WATCH | Eileen Gu captures gold in World Cup season debut:
Competition from Calgary's "Snow Rodeo" continues Saturday with the third of four World Cups this season.
Watch live coverage on CBCsports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?