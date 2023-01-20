Canada picks up 3 medals at freeski halfpipe World Cup in Calgary

Canada's Brendan Mackay and Simon d'Artois earned silver and bronze, respectively, in the men's freeski halfpipe World Cup on Thursday in Calgary.

Mackay finished with a score of 94.50, while d'Artois was close behind at 93.00.

Finland's Jon Sallinen claimed gold with a score of 96.00.

WATCH | Brendan Mackay wins silver in front of home crowd:

Brendan Mackay finishes second in the men's freeski halfpipe World Cup event in his hometown of Calgary with a score of 94.50.

In the women's event, Canadian Rachael Karker grabbed silver with a score of 89.00.

China's Eileen Gu won gold finishing with a 95.00, while American Hanna Faulhaber took bronze (77.25).

Fellow Canadian Amy Fraser finished just off the podium in fourth place (74.75).

WATCH | Rachael Karker claims silver:

Rachael Karker of Guelph, Ont., claimed world cup freestyle halfpipe silver Thursday in Calgary after scoring 89 points on her final run.

Gu didn't compete in December's season-opening World Cup at Copper Mountain, Colo., where Karker was victorious.

The American-born Gu hit international stardom in last year's Winter Olympics in Beijing where she won halfpipe and big air gold, as well as slopestyle silver for the host Chinese team.

Gu and Karker were first and second, respectively, in Thursday's qualifying.

WATCH | Eileen Gu captures gold in World Cup season debut:

Eileen Gu of China scored 95 points on her second run at the world cup freestyle halfpipe event in Calgary capturing the gold medal.

Competition from Calgary's "Snow Rodeo" continues Saturday with the third of four World Cups this season.

