Canada picks up 3 medals at freeski halfpipe World Cup in Calgary

Canada's Brendan Mackay and Simon d'Artois earned silver and bronze, respectively, in the men's freeski halfpipe World Cup on Thursday in Calgary. In the women's event, Canadian Rachael Karker grabbed silver.

Reigning Olympic champion Eileen Gu of China wins women's event

The Canadian Press
A male and female skier smile while standing together on the podium in front of a banner that reads "Snow Rodeo".
Canadian freestyle skiers Brendan Mackay, left, and Rachael Karker pose together after winning silver medals at the freeski halfpipe World Cup 'Snow Rodeo' event in Calgary on Thursday night. (@FreestyleCanada/Twitter)

Canada's Brendan Mackay and Simon d'Artois earned silver and bronze, respectively, in the men's freeski halfpipe World Cup on Thursday in Calgary.

Mackay finished with a score of 94.50, while d'Artois was close behind at 93.00.

Finland's Jon Sallinen claimed gold with a score of 96.00.

WATCH | Brendan Mackay wins silver in front of home crowd:

Calgary's Brendan Mackay wins World Cup silver in front of home crowd

1 hour ago
Duration 1:52
Brendan Mackay finishes second in the men's freeski halfpipe World Cup event in his hometown of Calgary with a score of 94.50.

In the women's event, Canadian Rachael Karker grabbed silver with a score of 89.00.

China's Eileen Gu won gold finishing with a 95.00, while American Hanna Faulhaber took bronze (77.25).

Fellow Canadian Amy Fraser finished just off the podium in fourth place (74.75).

WATCH | Rachael Karker claims silver:

Canada's Karker captures World Cup freestyle ski halfpipe silver medal

1 hour ago
Duration 1:54
Rachael Karker of Guelph, Ont., claimed world cup freestyle halfpipe silver Thursday in Calgary after scoring 89 points on her final run.

Gu didn't compete in December's season-opening World Cup at Copper Mountain, Colo., where Karker was victorious.

The American-born Gu hit international stardom in last year's Winter Olympics in Beijing where she won halfpipe and big air gold, as well as slopestyle silver for the host Chinese team.

Gu and Karker were first and second, respectively, in Thursday's qualifying.

WATCH | Eileen Gu captures gold in World Cup season debut:

China's Gu claims World Cup freestyle skiing halfpipe gold in Calgary

1 hour ago
Duration 1:32
Eileen Gu of China scored 95 points on her second run at the world cup freestyle halfpipe event in Calgary capturing the gold medal.

Competition from Calgary's "Snow Rodeo" continues Saturday with the third of four World Cups this season.

Watch live coverage on CBCsports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications

