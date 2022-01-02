Canada's Mackay uses home hill advantage to take gold medal in men's ski halfpipe World Cup
Rachael Karker wins silver in women's event; Bowman claims bronze on men's side
Canada's Brendan Mackay continued his hot streak in his hometown of Calgary winning a second consecutive World Cup gold medal in the men's ski halfpipe on Saturday.
Mackay, 24, was one of three Canadians to reach the podium between the men's and women's competition.
Unlike his performance Thursday, the Calgary native had his best run of the day on his first one, scoring 93.40 and following it up with scores of 74.60 and 93.20 in his final two.
The 29-year-old Bowman scored 84.00 on his first run and 42.00 in his final one, with his top score coming on his second run.
On the women's side, Rachael Karker picked up her second medal of the week, this time winning silver in the ski halfpipe.
Karker, of Erin, Ont., who won bronze on Thursday, finished with a high score of 89.40.
Similar to Mackay, her best run was her first one.
American Hanna Faulhaber placed third with her best score being 88.60.
Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe, of Comox, B.C., vastly improved on her showing on Thursday finishing fourth, scoring 83.60 on her final run.
Sharpe returned to competition earlier in December for the first time since suffering a pair of knee injuries and a fractured femur following a fall at the Winter X Games in January.
Amy Fraser, of Calgary, finished eighth in the event, scoring 65.20.
