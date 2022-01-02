Skip to Main Content
Freestyle Skiing·New

Canada's Mackay uses home hill advantage to take gold medal in men's ski halfpipe World Cup

Canada's Brendan Mackay continued his hot streak in his hometown of Calgary winning a second consecutive World Cup gold medal in the men's ski halfpipe on Saturday.

Rachael Karker wins silver in women's event; Bowman claims bronze on men's side

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Brendan Mackay celebrates as he finishes his final run in a gold medal-winning effort during the men's World Cup freestyle ski halfpipe event in Calgary on Saturday. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press)

Canada's Brendan Mackay continued his hot streak in his hometown of Calgary winning a second consecutive World Cup gold medal in the men's ski halfpipe on Saturday.

Mackay, 24, was one of three Canadians to reach the podium between the men's and women's competition.

Unlike his performance Thursday, the Calgary native had his best run of the day on his first one, scoring 93.40 and following it up with scores of 74.60 and 93.20 in his final two.

Noah Bowman, also from Calgary, finished third with a high score of 88.00, placing just behind silver medallist Alex Ferreira of the U.S. (90.40).

The 29-year-old Bowman scored 84.00 on his first run and 42.00 in his final one, with his top score coming on his second run.

On the women's side, Rachael Karker picked up her second medal of the week, this time winning silver in the ski halfpipe.

Karker, of Erin, Ont., who won bronze on Thursday, finished with a high score of 89.40. 

Similar to Mackay, her best run was her first one. 

The 24-year-old finished just behind China's Gu Ailing Eileen who won her second straight gold medal with a top score of 92.80.

American Hanna Faulhaber placed third with her best score being 88.60.

Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe, of Comox, B.C., vastly improved on her showing on Thursday finishing fourth, scoring 83.60 on her final run.

Sharpe returned to competition earlier in December for the first time since suffering a pair of knee injuries and a fractured femur following a fall at the Winter X Games in January.

Amy Fraser, of Calgary, finished eighth in the event, scoring 65.20.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now