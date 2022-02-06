Canada's Elena Gaskell pulls out of inaugural women's Olympic big air freeski event
Canadian Olympic Committee official says withdrawal isn't COVID-related
Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition.
Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post but provided no explanation.
"Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately [I] am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken ... need some time to process."
The Canadian Olympic Committee confirmed Sunday that Gaskell had pulled out of the competition due to a non-COVID-related issue. Freestyle Canada was expected to provide an update on Monday.
The 21-year-old from Vernon, B.C., suffered a partially torn meniscus that required surgery in 2020, which cut her World Cup season short.
After not competing during the pandemic-impacted 2020-21 season, Gaskell claimed a bronze medal at the big air World Cup opener in Chur, Switzerland, last October.
It was unclear if she would still compete in other events at the Games, including halfpipe and slopestyle.
WATCH l Elena Gaskell's brother made her a better athlete:
WATCH | Mark McMorris wants to cement his legacy in Beijing:
With files from Reuters
