Canada's Edouard Therriault wins slopestyle bronze at freestyle skiing World Cup event

Canada's Édouard Therriault will bring home his first career World Cup freestyle skiing medal from a competition in Font Romeu, France on Sunday.
Canada's Édouard Therriault will bring home his first career World Cup freestyle skiing medal from a slopestyle competition in Font Romeu, France on Sunday.
The 18-year-old freestyle skier from Lorraine, Que., scored 81.71 on his first run, good enough to earn a bronze medal behind Andri Ragettli (86.36) of Switzerland and Ben Barclay (82.71) of New Zealand.
Fellow Canadians Teal Harle, of Campbell River, B.C., and Calgary's Mark Hendrickson finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
In the women's event, Tess Ledeux of France won gold, while Marin Hamill of the U.S. took silver and Austria's Lara Wolf claimed bronze.
