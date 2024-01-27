Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold, ties Stenmark with 86th career World Cup victory

Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikaël Kingsbury tied alpine legend Ingemar Stenmark with 86 career World Cup wins by capturing dual moguls gold on Saturday in Waterville, N.H.

The first-place finish comes after Kingsbury won bronze in moguls Friday.

Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., cruised to victory in the final against Japan's Ikuma Horishima, who settled for silver after losing control and veering off course between the first and second jumps.

Walter Wallberg of Sweden took bronze, beating out fellow Swede Filip Gravenfors.

Kingsbury has nine medals (six gold, four bronze) in moguls and dual moguls on the World Cup circuit this season. He has won four of five dual moguls World Cup events this season, earning bronze in the fourth.

In women's competition, Australia's Jakara Anthony took gold while Americans Jaelin Kauf and Olivia Giaccio took silver and bronze, respectively.

Saskatoon's Maia Schwinghammer was the top Canadian in eighth.

