Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New

Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold, ties Stenmark with 86th career World Cup victory

Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikaël Kingsbury tied alpine legend Ingemar Stenmark with 86 career World Cup wins by capturing dual moguls gold on Saturday in Waterville, N.H.

Canadian star has won 4 of 5 dual moguls World Cup events this season

The Canadian Press ·
A male freestyle skier speeds down a dual moguls course.
Mikael Kingsbury, pictured during Friday's moguls competition, cruised to victory in the dual moguls final at the World Cup stop in Waterville, N.H., on Saturday. (Robert F. Bukaty/The Associated Press)

Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikaël Kingsbury tied alpine legend Ingemar Stenmark with 86 career World Cup wins by capturing dual moguls gold on Saturday in Waterville, N.H.

The first-place finish comes after Kingsbury won bronze in moguls Friday.

Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., cruised to victory in the final against Japan's Ikuma Horishima, who settled for silver after losing control and veering off course between the first and second jumps.

Walter Wallberg of Sweden took bronze, beating out fellow Swede Filip Gravenfors.

WATCH | Kingsbury continues dual moguls dominance:

Mikaël Kingsbury captures his 86th career World Cup win, ties Ingemar Stenmark

2 hours ago
Duration 1:51
Deux-Montagnes, Quebec's Mikaël Kingsbury won Saturday's dual moguls event at Waterville Valley, N.H., his 86th World Cup win equals former alpine skier Ingemar Stenmark in career World Cup victories.

Kingsbury has nine medals (six gold, four bronze) in moguls and dual moguls on the World Cup circuit this season. He has won four of five dual moguls World Cup events this season, earning bronze in the fourth.

In women's competition, Australia's Jakara Anthony took gold while Americans Jaelin Kauf and Olivia Giaccio took silver and bronze, respectively.

Saskatoon's Maia Schwinghammer was the top Canadian in eighth.

WATCH | Kingsbury reflects on 86th World Cup victory:

Mikaël Kingsbury comments on his 86th career World Cup win

2 hours ago
Duration 0:49
Mikaël Kingsbury speaks about his 86th World Cup moguls win, as he ties legendary alpine ski racer Ingemar Stenmark in career World Cup victories.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

Get up to speed on what's happening in sports. Delivered weekdays.

...

The next issue of The Buzzer will soon be in your inbox.

Discover all CBC newsletters in the Subscription Centre.opens new window

now