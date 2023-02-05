Mikaël Kingsbury posts golden sweep in Sweden with dual moguls victory

Canadian moguls superstar Mikaël Kingsbury will leave Idre Fjall, Sweden, with victories in both World Cup events after taking gold in Saturday's dual moguls final.

The Deux-Montagnes, Que., native scored 20.00 to top opponent Rasmus Stegfeldt of Sweden (15.00).

The dual moguls win came one day following another gold-medal performance for Kingsbury. He scored 85.02 points to win the second World Cup moguls event of the season.

Kingsbury now has three medals (two gold, one bronze) in as many World Cup events this season.

The Canadian has 10 discipline titles in the moguls World Cup, sweeping the two events (moguls and dual moguls) three times. He also holds the record for most overall Freestyle World Cup titles, with nine.