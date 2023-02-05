Canada's Kingsbury, Schwinghammer take dual moguls gold, silver

Moguls superstar Mikaël Kingsbury landed on the World Cup podium once again, but he wasn't the only Canadian to win a medal on Saturday in Bakuriani, Georgia.

Kingsbury won gold in the men's dual moguls final and his teammate Maïa Schwinghammer took silver in the women's final for the first World Cup medal of her career.

Kingsbury, the 31-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., also claimed a bronze medal in Bakuriani on Friday. The Canadian now has seven medals (four gold, three bronze) in as many World Cup events this season.

WATCH | Kingsbury claims dual moguls gold in Georgia:

Mikaël Kingsbury wins his 84th World Cup in Bakuriani Georgia Duration 2:48 Deux-Montagnes, Que., native Mikaël Kingsbury wins his third Dual Mogul World Cup of the season in Bakuriani, Georgia.

Ikuma Horshima of Japan took men's silver while American Nick Page captured bronze.

Saskatoon's Schwinghammer finished behind Australia's Jakara Anthony, who also won gold on Friday, while Jaelin Kauf of the United States finished with bronze.

The World Cup moguls circuit moves to Val Saint-Come, Que., beginning on Friday, Jan. 19 and the events will be streamed live on cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app, and CBC Gem.