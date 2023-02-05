Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New

Canada's Kingsbury, Schwinghammer take dual moguls gold, silver

Mikaël Kingsbury won gold in the World Cup men's dual moguls event and Canadian teammate Maïa Schwinghammer took silver in the women's final on Saturday in Bakuriani, Georgia.

Canadian mogulists score World Cup medal wins in Georgia

CBC Sports ·
A male skier smiles whiles raising a ski in both hands.
Canada's Mikael Kingsbury, seen in this file photo, won dual moguls gold at at World Cup stop in Bakuriani, Georgia, on Saturday. (Jeff Swinger/The Associated Press)

Moguls superstar Mikaël Kingsbury landed on the World Cup podium once again, but he wasn't the only Canadian to win a medal on Saturday in Bakuriani, Georgia.

Kingsbury won gold in the men's dual moguls final and his teammate Maïa Schwinghammer took silver in the women's final for the first World Cup medal of her career.

Kingsbury, the 31-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., also claimed a bronze medal in Bakuriani on Friday. The Canadian now has seven medals (four gold, three bronze) in as many World Cup events this season.

WATCH | Kingsbury claims dual moguls gold in Georgia:

Mikaël Kingsbury wins his 84th World Cup in Bakuriani Georgia

2 hours ago
Duration 2:48
Deux-Montagnes, Que., native Mikaël Kingsbury wins his third Dual Mogul World Cup of the season in Bakuriani, Georgia.

Ikuma Horshima of Japan took men's silver while American Nick Page captured bronze.

Saskatoon's Schwinghammer finished behind Australia's Jakara Anthony, who also won gold on Friday, while Jaelin Kauf of the United States finished with bronze.

The World Cup moguls circuit moves to Val Saint-Come, Que., beginning on Friday, Jan. 19 and the events will be streamed live on cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app, and CBC Gem.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now