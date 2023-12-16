Content
Canada's Kingsbury continues World Cup podium streak with dual moguls bronze

Canadian moguls superstar Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., earned the dual moguls bronze medal at a World Cup events in Alpe d'Huez, France, on Saturday.

Edged Toronto's Louis-David Chalifoux in the small final in in Alpe d'Huez, France

A freestyle skier in white gear is seen in the air during an event.
Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikael Kingsbury, seen in February, added a dual moguls bronze medal to his World Cup season on Saturday in France. (Jeff Swinger/The Canadian Press)

Canadian moguls superstar Mikaël Kingsbury is four for four this season

The 31-year-old Deux-Montagnes, Que., native earned the dual moguls bronze medal at a World Cup event in Alpe d'Huez, France, on Saturday, edging Toronto's Louis-David Chalifoux in the small final. That continued Kingsbury's streak of podium results in all four events so far this season.

Julien Viel of Quebec City followed right after in fifth as the best of the competitors ousted in the quarterfinals. Gabriel Dufresne of Joliette, Que., and Sam Goodison of Fernie, B.C. were eliminated in the eight final.

Reigning moguls Olympic champion, Walter Wallberg bested fellow Swedish skier Rasmus Stegfeldt for gold in the big final.

WATCH l  Kingsbury races to World Cup moguls bronze in France:

Kingsbury adds World Cup dual moguls bronze medal at Alpe d’Huez

3 hours ago
Duration 1:57
Mikaël Kingsbury added to his World Cup moguls gold medal he won yesterday, this time claiming a dual moguls bronze Saturday at Alpe d’Huez, France.

Kingsbury now has four medals (three gold, one bronze) in as many World Cup events this season.

World Cup competition continues in Bakuriani, Goergia, next week, before landing in Val Saint-Come, Que., later in December.

