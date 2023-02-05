Canada's Kingsbury wins 3rd straight moguls gold, teammate Vaillancourt takes silver

Canadian moguls superstar Mikaël Kingsbury continues to top the podium at World Cup moguls events, but this time he was joined by a fellow Canadian.

Kingsbury, of Deux-Montagnes, Que., scored 86.55 points to win Friday's final in Alpe d'Huez in France, also claiming his third consecutive gold medal on the season.

Elliot Vaillancourt, of Drummondville, Que., scored his first-career World Cup podium by taking the silver medal with a 77.44-point performance in the final run.

Japan's Ikuma Horshima (77.23) rounded out the podium in bronze-medal position.

Kingsbury now has four medals (three gold, one bronze) in as many World Cup events this season.

The Canadian has 10 discipline titles in the moguls World Cup, sweeping the two events (moguls and dual moguls) three times. He also holds the record for most overall Freestyle World Cup titles, with nine.

On the women's side, Australia's Jakara Anthony (79.98) won gold, ahead of Americans Jaelin Kauf (75.64) and Olivia Giaccio (74.82).

Canada's Berkley Brown and Maia Schwinghammer did not advance to the final round and finished ninth and 15th, respectively.