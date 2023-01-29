Mikaël Kingsbury wins silver in World Cup dual moguls event in Quebec

Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury secured his second World Cup medal in as many days after capturing silver in the men's dual moguls event at the FIS freestyle ski World Cup at Val Saint-Côme, Que., on Saturday.

The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., finished second behind reigning Olympic moguls champion Walter Wallberg of Sweden, who was joined by compatriot Filip Gravenfors on the podium.

Kingsbury, a three-time Olympic medallist, captured moguls gold on Friday night in front of the home crowd.

WATCH | Kingsbury claims dual moguls silver on home snow: