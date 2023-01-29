Mikaël Kingsbury wins silver in World Cup dual moguls event in Quebec
Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury secured his second World Cup medal in as many days after capturing silver in the men's dual moguls event at the FIS freestyle ski World Cup at Val Saint-Côme, Que., on Saturday.
30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured moguls gold on Friday
Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury secured his second World Cup medal in as many days after capturing silver in the men's dual moguls event at the FIS freestyle ski World Cup at Val Saint-Côme, Que., on Saturday.
The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., finished second behind reigning Olympic moguls champion Walter Wallberg of Sweden, who was joined by compatriot Filip Gravenfors on the podium.
Kingsbury, a three-time Olympic medallist, captured moguls gold on Friday night in front of the home crowd.
More to come.
WATCH | Kingsbury claims dual moguls silver on home snow:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?