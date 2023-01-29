Content
Mikaël Kingsbury wins silver in World Cup dual moguls event in Quebec

Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury secured his second World Cup medal in as many days after capturing silver in the men's dual moguls event at the FIS freestyle ski World Cup at Val Saint-Côme, Que., on Saturday.

30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured moguls gold on Friday

A male freestyle skier races down a hill with an opponent trailing behind him.
Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury, right, skis against Sweden's Emil Holmgren in the preliminary round of the men's dual moguls freestyle ski World Cup at Val Saint-Côme, Que., on Saturday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., finished second behind reigning Olympic moguls champion Walter Wallberg of Sweden, who was joined by compatriot Filip Gravenfors on the podium.

Kingsbury, a three-time Olympic medallist, captured moguls gold on Friday night in front of the home crowd. 

More to come.

WATCH | Kingsbury claims dual moguls silver on home snow:

Kingsbury settles for World Cup dual moguls silver medal

2 hours ago
Duration 1:32
Mikaël Kingsbury crashed in the big final Saturday night in the dual moguls World Cup event in Val St. Come Que., capturing the silver medal.
Comments

