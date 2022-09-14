Canadian Olympic medallist freestyle skier Chloé Dufour-Lapointe announces retirement
30-year-old from Montreal competed at 4 Olympics, won moguls silver at Sochi 2014
Canadian freestyle skier Chloé Dufour-Lapointe announced her retirement on Wednesday, closing the book on an outstanding career that included an Olympic silver medal.
The 30-year-old from Montreal made history as the first female Canadian freestyle skier to compete at four Olympics, with the Beijing Games in February being her last. Dufour-Lapointe made her Olympic debut at the 2010 Vancouver Games at 18 years old.
Dufour-Lapointe's list of career accomplishments also includes a Crystal Globe in 2016 and 27 World Cup podium finishes, with two victories. She competed in her first World Cup at 16 and went on to earn the 2007-08 FIS World Cup Rookie of the Year award following six top-10 finishes.
"I'm proud of everything ... I wouldn't change anything," Dufour-Lapointe told CBC News.
"I'm healthy, and this is the main that I'm really proud of ... [I don't have] any injuries, so to decide to go onto my next chapter, it's good to be able to decide when is the time [to retire]."
Silver in Sochi
Dufour-Lapointe won silver in the women's moguls competition at the Sochi Olympics in 2014, finishing one spot behind younger sister Justine. Dufour-Lapointe's older sister, Maxime, also competed in the event.
In 2016, the three sisters became the first trio of Canadian women to sweep a freestyle skiing moguls World Cup podium.
A testament to their family bond, Chloé hugged and comforted Justine at the Beijing Games after the youngest Dufour-Lapointe sister crashed in the women's moguls final, ending her chances of reaching the podium at a third straight Olympics.
Dufour-Lapointe had to quickly refocus for her own run, which would ultimately be her last on the Olympic stage. She looked up to the sky and cried after finishing, knowing it was the final chapter in her Olympic career.
The sisters also have their own company that includes a clothing brand called Tissées Serrées, something Dufour-Lapointe is excited to focus on in post-retirement life.
"I have many other passions, but for sure the brand with my sisters is really important to me," Dufour-Lapointe said. "I would like to make it grow bigger and invest more time into it."
Dufour-Lapointe is now back at school studying fashion management, but it will take some time to adjust to her new life as she leaves the bright lights of competition behind her.
"I feel more comfortable on top of an Olympic hill than in the classroom right now," she said with a laugh.
