Canadian freestyle skier Amy Fraser wins 2nd career World Cup medal with halfpipe bronze

Olympic champ Eileen Gu of China claims gold on home snow at Secret Garden resort

The Canadian Press ·
A female freestyle skier soars into the air while competing in a halfpipe event.
Calgary's Amy Fraser, pictured earlier this year, finished Saturday's halfpipe World Cup competition at China's Secret Garden resort with 79.25 points. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Canadian freestyle skier Amy Fraser picked up her second career World Cup medal by winning bronze in the halfpipe competition at China's Secret Garden resort on Saturday in Zhangjiakou.

The 28-year-old Calgarian finished the competition with 79.25 points.

Reigning Olympic champion Eileen Gu of China won gold with 94.25, while American Hanna Faulhaber took silver with 82.25.

Fellow Canadian Dillan Glennie, of Courtenay, B.C., finished fifth.

Fraser's only other World Cup podium finish was a silver-medal performance last December at Copper Mountain, Colo.

American Alex Ferreira won the men's competition Saturday, ahead of Luke Harrold of Australia and Hunter Hess of the United States. Andrew Longino, of Vernon, B.C., finished ninth.

