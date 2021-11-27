Canadian Brady Leman wins silver medal at Freestyle Skiing World Cup in China

Canadian Brady Leman won the silver medal in the men's ski cross event at the Freestyle Skiing World Cup in China on Saturday.

The 35-year-old Calgary native came second in a three-way photo finish at the Secret Garden Resort during the Olympic test event in lead up to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Sergey Ridzik of the Russian Olympic Committee finished first. Bastien Midol of France got the bronze medal while Johannes Rohrweck of Austria did not finish the four-men race.

Leman, an Olympic champion at Pyeongchang 2018, overcame a terrifying mountain biking crash in May 2020. He sustained five broken ribs, a fractured collarbone, and a collapsed and punctured lung in the accident.

Brittany Phelan wins women's small final

In the women's championship, Canadian Brittany Phelan won the small final, a secondary event to determine the rankings of competitors ousted in the semifinals.

The honour placed the 30-year-old fifth overall.

Fellow Canadian Tiana Gairns finished that same event in fourth, therefore finishing eighth in the overall standings.

Sandra Naeslund of Sweden claimed the women's gold medal. Fanny Smith of Switzerland and Marielle Berger Sabbatel of France finished second and third, respectively.