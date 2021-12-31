Skip to Main Content
Freestyle Skiing

Canada's Brendan Mackay strikes gold at men's ski halfpipe World Cup in Calgary

Canada's Brendan Mackay saved his best run for last en route to winning the gold medal in the men's ski halfpipe World Cup on Thursday, leading a group of three Canadians to win medals in Calgary.

Rachael Karker, Simon d'Artois earn bronze in women's and men's event, respectively

CBC Sports ·
Brendan Mackay celebrates his gold medal on the podium in the men's World Cup freestyle ski halfpipe event in his hometown of Calgary on Thursday. (Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press)

Canada's Brendan Mackay saved his best run for last en route to winning the gold medal in the men's ski halfpipe World Cup on Thursday, leading a group of three Canadians to win medals in Calgary.

The Calgary native scored 92.60 on his first run, 95.20 on the second and 97.00 on the final one, which was the best run in the entire competition.

Mackay, 24, finished ahead of American Alex Ferreira whose best run was at 94.80, while fellow Canadian Simon d'Artois came a very close third place with 94.40 as his best score.

Canada's Noah Bowman finished fourth with a top score of 90.20.

WATCH | Brendan Mackay wins World Cup gold in hometown:

Brendan MacKay claims World Cup ski halfpipe victory in hometown

2 hours ago
Duration 2:41
Calgary's Brendan MacKay wins the men's World Cup freestyle skiing halfpipe competition with a top run score of 97.00. 2:41

d'Artois improved on every run just as Mackay, scoring 84.40 on his first run, 88.40 on his second, and had his best run on his final one.

WATCH | d'Artois claims bronze in ski halfpipe World Cup:

Simon d’Artois captures bronze at World Cup freestyle skiing halfpipe event

2 hours ago
Duration 2:09
Simon d’Artois of Whistler, B.C., finishes third at a World Cup ski halfpipe competition in Calgary. 2:09

On the women's side, Canadian Rachael Karker continued her run of podium finishes, taking bronze in the women's event.

Karker, of Erin, Ont., again improved on all three of her runs. The 24-year-old scored 87.80 on her first run, 88.40 on the second, and 90.20 on third and final one.

WATCH | Karker secures bronze medal in women's ski halfpipe World Cup:

Rachael Karker wins World Cup freestyle skiing halfpipe bronze

45 minutes ago
Duration 1:22
Erin, Ont., native Rachael Karker finishes in third place at a Freestyle Skiing World Cup event in Calgary with a score of 90.20. 1:22

She finished just behind American Hanna Faulhaber who placed second with a top score of 92.80, and the winner, China's Gu Ailing Eileen who topped the board at 96.80 to add to her medal haul. Gu won gold in a previous World Cup event just weeks back.

Canada's Cassie Sharpe, the Olympic champion in the event, placed seventh with a high score of 25.40.

Sharpe returned to competition earlier in December for the first time since suffering a pair of knee injuries and a fractured femur following a fall at the Winter X Games in January.

WATCH | China's Gu soars to victory in ski halfpipe World Cup:

China's Gu reaches top of podium at World Cup ski halfpipe competition in Calgary

49 minutes ago
Duration 1:30
Gu Ailing Eileen of China wins the women's World Cup freestyle skiing halfpipe event with a top run score of 96.80. 1:30
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now