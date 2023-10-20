Canada's Deschamps wins freeski big air World Cup opener with top qualifying score

Canada's Dylan Deschamps was awarded the men's gold medal at the opening big air freestyle skiing World Cup stop of the season in Switzerland after Friday's runs were cancelled due to wet weather.

Thursday's qualifying runs in Chur stood as the official results. Deschamps, from Quebec City, qualified first in the men's event with a score of 93.66 points.

Austria's Daniel Bacher (92.66) was second and Norway's Birk Ruud (92) was third.

The 20-year-old Deschamps was making his World Cup big air debut.

In the women's event, Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud (95.5) won gold, followed by France's Tess Ledeux (94) and Switzerland's Sarah Hoefflin (91.75).

Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., did not start her qualifying run.