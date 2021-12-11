Canada's Britt Phelan returns to ski cross podium in France with silver in big final
Britt Phelan of Mont-Tremblant, Que., is 2-for-2 in podium finishes on the young ski cross World Cup season after winning a silver medal on Saturday in the big final at Val Thorens, France, two weeks after taking the small final at the season-opening event.
The Canadian freestyle skier grabbed a silver medal on Saturday in the big final at Val Thorens, France, two weeks after taking the small final at the season-opening event in Secret Garden, China.
Phelan, 30, is back on the circuit after a nearly two-year absence from a knee injury.
Sandra Naeslund of Sweden won Saturday's competition while Marielle Berger Sabbatel earned bronze in front of the home crowd.
Men's and women's ski cross action continues Sunday at 5:30 a.m. ET.
