Canada's Britt Phelan returns to ski cross podium in France with silver in big final

Britt Phelan is 2-for-2 in podium finishes on the young ski cross World Cup season.

The Canadian freestyle skier grabbed a silver medal on Saturday in the big final at Val Thorens, France, two weeks after taking the small final at the season-opening event in Secret Garden, China.

Phelan, 30, is back on the circuit after a nearly two-year absence from a knee injury.

Sandra Naeslund of Sweden won Saturday's competition while Marielle Berger Sabbatel earned bronze in front of the home crowd.

Men's and women's ski cross action continues Sunday at 5:30 a.m. ET.