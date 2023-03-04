Canada's Brendan Mackay wins men's halfpipe skiing world title
Fellow Canadian Rachael Karker wins bronze in women's event
Brendan Mackay will bring home a gold medal from the freestyle skiing world championships, after the Calgary native was crowned world champion in the men's halfpipe final on Saturday in Bakuriani, Georgia.
Mackay scored a 97.25 in the final, topping the 95.75 of silver-medallist Jon Sallinen of Finland.
Ferreira of the United States rounded out the podium, taking bronze with a score 0f 93.00.
Simon d'Artois of Whistler, B.C. finished just out of the medals, scoring 92.00 for a fourth-place finish. Andrew Longino and Dylan Marineau, both of Calgary, did not qualify for the final.
In the women's freestyle halfpipe final, Rachael Karker, of Erin, Ont. won a bronze medal.
Karker put up a score of 92.25, behind gold medallist Hanna Faulhaber of the United States (95.75) and Great Britain's Zoe Akin (94.50).
Calgary's Amy Fraser and Dillan Glennie, of Courtenay, B.C., both advanced to the final, finishing fifth and eighth, respectively.
