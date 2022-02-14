Canada's Olivia Asselin secures spot in women's freeski slopestyle final at Beijing Games

Canada's Olivia Asselin squeezed her way into the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle final, finishing 11th in the qualification round on Monday at the Beijing Olympics.

Asselin, of Quebec City, Que., pulled off a top score of 64.68 on her first run, good enough to be among the top 12 to advance.

U.S.-born star Eileen Gu, who is representing China, finished third with a best score of 79.38 on the second. Estonia's Kelly Sildaru took first place with her top score of 86.15. Norway's Johanne Killi placed second with a score of 86.00.

Fellow Canadian Megan Oldham, fell just short of qualification, finishing 13th with a top score of 63.10.

The final will take place at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday. All competitions will be streamed live on CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports' Beijing 2022 website.

It was a tough way to go out for the 20-year-old Oldham. She took a fall coming off the rail on her first run, and finished with a score of 6.45. That left her with only her second run to depend on to make it into the final. Needing to at least best 63.46, it was a close-call but nevertheless, short of the needed score.

Oldham, of Parry Sound, Ont., came into the slopestyle event having narrowly missed the podium in the big air event, finishing fourth. She is making her Olympic debut having previously won bronze in the slopestyle, along with a fourth-place finish in the big air at the 2021 world championships.

She has also has a few X Games medals to her name, having most recently won silver and bronze, respectively, in the big air and slopestyle events this year.

Asselin placed eighth in the big air event just a few days back. The 17-year-old is also making her debut on the Olympic stage having placed 18th at the 2021 world championships in the slopestyle, and winning bronze at the 2022 X Games in the big air.

