Canada's Bowman narrowly misses podium with 4th-place finish in men's freeski halfpipe final

Canada's Noah Bowman came up just short of a first career Olympic podium finish, placing fourth in the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe event on Saturday in Zhangjiakou, China.

Bowman, of Calgary, put down two consecutive solid runs to start out the event, scoring 84.25 and 84.75, to put him in fourth, but a fall in his final run kept him from improving his standing.

New Zealand's Nico Porteous won gold with a top score of 93.00 to stop American David Wise from winning a third consecutive gold medal in the event. Wise won silver with a best of 90.75, while fellow American Alex Ferreira took bronze with a top score of 86.75.

WATCH | New Zealand's Porteous snatches gold in freeski halfpipe:

New Zealand's Nico Porteous claims freeski halfpipe Olympic gold medal Duration 2:45 Nico Porteous became only the second athlete from New Zealand to win a Winter Olympic gold medal, following Zoi Sadowski-Synnott who won the women's snowboard slopestyle event at Beijing 2022. 2:45

For the 29-year-old Bowman, it's the best result of his Olympic career after having finished fifth in both the 2014 Sochi Games and 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

"It's definitely tough. I was here to give it everything I had and I can confidently say I did that," said Bowman after missing out on bronze by two points. "So I'm proud of myself but it's really hard to be here and off the podium again.

"I was here with the intention to win and get on that podium. I'm proud of how I skied. The result isn't necessarily a factor in that but I gave it everything I had and I'm proud of myself."

WATCH | Bowman finishes 4th in Olympic men's freeski halfpipe final:

Calgary's Noah Bowman just misses the podium in Olympic freeski halfpipe Duration 2:34 Calgary's Noah Bowman finished in fourth place in the Olympic men's freestyle skiing halfpipe event at Beijing 2022. 2:34

All three of the medal-winning scores came from the first run, as strong winds at Genting Snow Park made it difficult to land high-scoring tricks. The icy gusts broke some television light stands and forced in-house production staff to strap down a boom camera as a safety precaution.

Several competitors took hard spills, including Great Britain's Gus Kenworthy, who landed on his back on the lip of the pipe.

"Conditions were really tough and it's frustrating that we don't quite get to show the world our top level of competition here," said Bowman, who emphasized that the three medallists had very impressive runs and deserved their laurels.

"Everybody's fighting for it and doing their best. It's just a bit of a shame that this is what we get to present the world."

Fellow Calgarian Brendan Mackay, who had the fifth-best qualifying total, was ninth, completing just one of his runs for a score of 65.50.

Canada's Brendan Mackay 🇨🇦 so close to a clean run but falls at the bottom of the pipe, putting him out of the running for a medal <br><br>Watch in the CBC Sports app or <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcgem?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcgem</a> <a href="https://t.co/qkpAGCPs2q">pic.twitter.com/qkpAGCPs2q</a> —@CBCOlympics

Following the event, Mackay revealed that he had tweaked his rib cage after taking a fall on his first run, making the remainder of the competition more of a challenge for him.

"It sucks because in all your tricks, you really have to flex your core," Mackay said. "So it's just a bit painful, but you know, nothing a bit of Advil can't fix."

Mackay, 24, is making his Olympic debut. Coming into the Beijing Games, he had been tied for first in the World Cup rankings with Ferreira and finished seventh at the 2021 world championships.

Simon d'Artois, of Whistler, B.C., placed tenth, having struggled through the first two runs unable to finish either one, before scoring 63.75 on his final go.

The 30-year-old scored 7.25 and 7.00 on his opening two runs. Competing in his second Olympics, d'Artois had finished 13th at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

"The last one there wasn't as clean as I'd like it but, you know, a bunch of could-have-beens, but it's been a great day regardless of the weather and how I skied so down the last hit there," d'Artois said.